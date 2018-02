Feb 21 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc:

* SYNOPSYS POSTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 17.9 PERCENT TO $769.4 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69 TO $0.77

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $765 MILLION TO $790 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.59 TO $1.69

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.92 BILLION TO $2.95 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.67 TO $3.74

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.06 - $1.10

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $715.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84, REVENUE VIEW $715.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.50, REVENUE VIEW $2.90 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S