FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of black duck software
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of black duck software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of Black Duck Software

* Synopsys Inc - ‍under terms of definitive agreement, Synopsys will pay approximately $565 million, or $548 million net of cash acquired​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍in addition, synopsys will assume certain unvested equity of Black Duck employees​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍transaction will be funded by Synopsys with U.S. cash​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍Synopsys expects Black Duck to contribute approximately $55-60 million to fiscal 2018 revenue​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍Synopsys currently expects acquisition to be approximately 12 cents dilutive to 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍Synopsys currently expects acquisition to reach break-even in second half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.