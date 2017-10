BRIEF-Synovus Financial says expected to include loss in Q4 results

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp

* Synovus Financial says Q4 results expected to include a loss on early extinguishment of debt totaling about $25.0 million, pre-tax‍​ - presentation slides

* Synovus Financial sees net interest income growth between 12 percent to 14 percent for 2017

* Synovus Financial sees adjusted net interest income growth between 2 percent to 4 percent for 2017

* Synovus Financial sees net charge-off ratio between 15 bps to 20 bps for 2017

* Synovus Financial sees share repurchases up to $200 million for 2017