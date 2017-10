Sept 26 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp

* Synovus Financial - ‍Notice of redemption to redeem $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2019 on Nov 9, 2017​

* Synovus Financial - Redemption expected to be funded with cash on hand - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2yrpyvF] Further company coverage: