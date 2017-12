Nov 30 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc:

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES A 1 FOR 8 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT EFFECTIVE MONDAY DECEMBER 4, 2017 UNDER THE NEW STOCK SYMBOL SES

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS INC - ‍ COMMON STOCK WILL COMMENCE TRADING ON A POST-SPLIT BASIS UNDER NEW SYMBOL “SES” AT OPENING OF TRADING ON DEC 4, 2017​

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS INC - ‍REVERSE STOCK SPLIT WAS APPROVED BY SES‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: