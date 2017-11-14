FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems posts Q1 loss of $0.02 per share
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 14, 2017 / 9:35 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems posts Q1 loss of $0.02 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis energy systems, inc. Reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $300,000

* In Australia, continue to monitor progress of Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd​

* Expect 11.4% ownership in Batchfire operation to generate “meaningful” cash flow to SES as operation matures​

* As of September 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million and working capital of $2.3 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.