BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems posts Q1 loss of $0.02 per share

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis energy systems, inc. Reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $300,000

* In Australia, continue to monitor progress of Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd​

* Expect 11.4% ownership in Batchfire operation to generate “meaningful” cash flow to SES as operation matures​

* As of September 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million and working capital of $2.3 million​