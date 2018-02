Feb 12 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc:

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WAS $0.36 MILLION, OR $0.03 PER SHARE​

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $10.3 MILLION AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $9.8 MILLION​