BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Says Adopted Salary For Stock Options Program

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc:

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS SAYS EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO ADOPTED SALARY FOR STOCK OPTIONS PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS SAYS CO‘S CEO, DELOME FAIR AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER, DAVID HISCOCKS ELECTED TO REDUCE BASE SALARY FOR PERIOD OF TIME

* SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS SAYS DELOME FAIR AND DAVID HISCOCKS WILL RECEIVE NON-QUALIFIED STOCK OPTIONS EXERCISABLE FOR NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source: (bit.ly/2lUvmsP) Further company coverage: