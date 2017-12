Dec 5 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc:

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC - STEVE SHALLCROSS, CO‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CEO TO SUCCEED JEFF RILEY

* SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS - JEFF RILEY HAS RESIGNED AS AN OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: