Jan 29 (Reuters) - SYNTHETICMR AB (PUBL):

* SEGMENTATION AND QUANTIFICATION OF BRAIN TISSUE, AND INDUSTRY FIRST MYELIN VOLUME MEASUREMENTS IN SYMRI NOW FDA CLEARED‍​

* SYNTHETICMR AB (PUBL) - SAYS ‍SYMRI AS A WHOLE CAN NOW BE OFFERED TO CLINICS AND HOSPITALS ON US MARKET.