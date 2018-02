Feb 26 (Reuters) - Sypris Electronics:

* SYPRIS WINS ADDITIONAL CONTRACTS WITH HARRIS CORPORATION

* SYPRIS ELECTRONICS SAYS TERMS OF AGREEMENTS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* SYPRIS ELECTRONICS SAYS AWARDS FROM HARRIS INCLUDE PRODUCTION OF VARIETY OF ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLIES FOR MULTIPLE MUNITION DISPENSING SYSTEMS