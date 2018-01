BRIEF-Syros Announces Clinical Supply Agreement With Janssen To Evaluate SY-1425

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYROS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN TO EVALUATE SY-1425, ITS FIRST-IN-CLASS SELECTIVE RARΑ AGONIST, IN COMBINATION WITH DARATUMUMAB IN GENOMICALLY DEFINED AML AND MDS PATIENTS

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS - JANSSEN TO SUPPLY DARATUMUMAB FOR COMBINATION DOSING COHORT IN SYROS’ ONGOING PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SY-1425

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS - JANSSEN TO RECEIVE ACCESS TO DATA FROM COHORT EVALUATING SAFETY & EFFICACY OF SY-1425 IN COMBINATION WITH DARATUMUMAB FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍EXPECTS TO BEGIN ENROLLING PATIENTS IN COMBINATION COHORT WITH DARATUMUMAB IN EARLY 2018​