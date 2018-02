Jan 31 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp:

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS -‍ ON JAN 31, ENTERED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INCYTE TO FACILITATE PRIVATE PLACEMENT - SEC FILING​

* SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT INCYTE AGREED TO BUY 125,656 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK FOR $1.2 MILLION IN CASH IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT​