BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.69
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 6, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Sysco Q1 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp:

* Sysco reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales $14.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimate that the negative impact of hurricanes on operating income was approximately $10 million in the first quarter

* Sysco Corp - ‍company expects to deliver “strong” cash flow performance for fiscal year 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
