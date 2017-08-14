FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sysco Q4 earnings per share $0.57
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 14, 2017 / 12:14 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sysco Q4 earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp

* Sysco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sysco Corp qtrly sales increased 5.7% to $14.4 billion

* Sysco Corp says U.S. Food service sales for Q4 were $9.8 billion, a decrease of 3.8% compared to last year

* Sysco Corp says international foodservice sales for Q4 were $2.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in same period last year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.