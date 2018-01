BRIEF-T Clarke Does Not Expect Any Adverse Financial Impact From Carillion's Fall​

Jan 15 (Reuters) - T Clarke Plc:

* DO NOT EXPECT THERE TO BE ANY ADVERSE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP ARISING FROM ANY DIRECT EXPOSURE TO CARILLION​

* HAVE BEEN ADVISED BY JOINT VENTURE PARTNER THAT THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION FOR THIS CONTRACT AND THAT WE CAN EXPECT “BUSINESS AS USUAL”

* T CLARKE - ‍TCLARKE ENGAGED AS SUB CONTACTOR ON CARILLION JV PROJECT WITH KBR AS PART OF ASPIRE DEFENCE CONTRACT AT TIDWORTH, BULFORD AND PERHAM DOWN​

* SAYS OTHER AREAS OF ACTIVITY, BESIDES TRANSITION OF JV CONTRACT WITH CARILLION, HAVE AGGREGATE EXPOSURES OF LESS THAN £100,000 IN TOTAL