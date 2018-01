BRIEF-T-Mobile Estimates Added about 1.9 Mln Total Customers in Q4

Jan 9 (Reuters) - T-Mobile Us Inc:

* T-MOBILE US INC SAYS PRELIMINARY Q4 NET ADDITIONS OF 1.1 MILLION BRANDED POSTPAID

* T-MOBILE US INC - Q4 2017 DELIVERS 1.9 MILLION TOTAL NET ADDITIONS, 891,000 POSTPAID PHONE NET ADDITIONS

* T-MOBILE ADDS OVER 5 MILLION CUSTOMERS FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW, STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM OFF TO A STRONG START

* T-MOBILE US SAYS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, ITS AFFILIATES, IS CONSIDERING PLANS TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* T-MOBILE US INC - ‍WHOLESALE NET CUSTOMER ADDITIONS WERE 633,000 IN Q4 OF 2017 AND 1.2 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR 2017​

* T-MOBILE US INC - ‍ PRELIMINARY BRANDED PREPAID CHURN WAS 4.00% IN Q4 UP 6 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND DOWN 25 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY​

* T-MOBILE US INC - PRELIMINARY Q4 BRANDED POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 1.18%, DOWN 10 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* T-MOBILE US SAYS ADDITIONAL PURCHASES MADE BY DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, OR ITS AFFILIATES WOULD LIKELY TAKE PLACE THROUGH DEC 31, 2018