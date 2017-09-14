Sept 14 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-Mobile CFO says "we will be in a position that we can start returning capital to our shareholders" - Goldman Sachs conf

* T-Mobile executive says co “looking” good in Q3. It’s really a continuation of the same - Goldman Sachs conference

* T-Mobile COO says turns out that free iPhones weren’t a great way to get people to switch - Goldman Sachs conf

* T-Mobile CFO on sprint - we don't have anything new to say, almost getting to the point of fatigue - Goldman Sachs conf