10 days ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit amended terms of its $2 bln secured term loan due Jan 2024 - SEC Filing​
#Bonds News
July 27, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says unit amended terms of its $2 bln secured term loan due Jan 2024 - SEC Filing​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc

* T-Mobile US Inc- ‍On July 25, subsidiary amended terms of its $2 billion secured term loan due January 2024 - SEC Filing​

* T-Mobile US Inc- ‍TMUSA was not required to pay any amendment fees or other consideration to dt in connection with repricing of 2024 term loan​

* T-Mobile - Reduction of applicable margin on term loan expected to result in aggregate yearly interest savings of $5 million over remaining life of loan Source text: [bit.ly/2tH86kY] Further company coverage:

