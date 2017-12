Dec 12 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2017

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC - PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $991 BILLION AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017