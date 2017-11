Nov 28 (Reuters) - Taaleri Oyj:

* TAALERI ACQUIRES AN INTEREST IN THE 158 MW CIBUK WIND FARM IN SERBIA

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL PROVIDE TAALERI WITH A 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP STAKE IN CIBUK PROJECT COMPANY​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 2017 YEAR-END WITH WIND FARM REACHING FULL OPERATIONS IN 2019​