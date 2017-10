Oct 11 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ

* TAALERI TO SELL THE ESTATES OF ITS FIRST FOREST FUND TO AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS - REAL ASSETS

* ‍UPON REALISATION OF TRANSACTION, TAALERI WILL RECORD A NET INCOME OF SOME MEUR 2.7​