Feb 15 (Reuters) - TAALERI OYJ:

* H2 OPERATING PROFIT AT EUR 12.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍GROUP‘S INCOME IN H2 GREW BY 57.1 PER CENT TO EUR 42.3 MILLION (7-12/2016: EUR 26.9 MILLION)​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A FY DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.26 (0.22) PER SHARE TO BE DISTRIBUTED.​