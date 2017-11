BRIEF-Tabcorp Enters Agreements With Crownbet

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* TABCORP ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CROWNBET

* DEAL RELATED TO ‍SETTLEMENT OF PROCEEDINGS COMMENCED BY CROWNBET IN RELATION TO LEGAL STATUS OF THEIR PROPOSED ARRANGEMENTS WITH CLUBS IN NSW​

* DEAL ALSO RELATED TO ‍SUPPLY OF DIGITAL RACING VISION TO CROWNBET‘S CUSTOMERS (VISION SUPPLY AGREEMENT)​

* ‍ENTERS AGREEMENTS WITH CROWNBET PTY LTD ABOUT SETTLEMENT OF CROWNBET‘S OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED COMBINATION OF TABCORP & TATTS GROUP​

* ‍CROWNBET HAS AGREED NOT TO APPLY FOR JUDICIAL REVIEW OF TRIBUNAL‘S DECISION ON 22 NOVEMBER 2017 TO GRANT AUTHORISATION FOR TRANSACTION​

* ‍CROWNBET HAS ALSO AGREED NOT TO TAKE ANY ACTION WHICH WOULD IMPEDE IMPLEMENTATION OF TRANSACTION​

* CROWNBET HAS AGREED NOT TO COMMENCE ANY FURTHER COURT PROCEEDINGS IN RELATION TO SUBJECT MATTER OF NSW SUPREME COURT DECLARATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: