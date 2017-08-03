FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings posts FY net loss attributable of $20.8​ mln
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 3, 2017 / 11:11 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings posts FY net loss attributable of $20.8​ mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd-

* Final dividend 12.5 cents per share

* Fy revenue $2.23 billion, up 2 percent

* Fy net loss attributable $20.8​ million versus profit of $169.7 million

* Fy npat before significant items ‍$178.9m, down 3.8%​

* ‍Overall wagering & media performance impacted by underperformance in Luxbet and Trackside​

* Strategic review of Luxbet is underway, while review of Trackside's product and marketing activity has been completed, with new initiatives planned for fy18​

* ‍Sun Bets recorded an FY17 ebitda loss of $46.2m​

* ‍Sun Bets leadership and operations have been reset to improve positioning of business for fy18​

* Tabcorp and Tatts remain committed to combination and are continuing to progress transaction

* Expect to complete merger with tatts in last quarter of 2017

* ‍"Our plan for fy18 centres on completing combination with Tatts"​

* Significant items after tax in fy17 totalled $199.7m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.