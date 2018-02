BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings Posts HY Net Profit Of $24.6 Mln, Down 58 Percent

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO MEMBERS $24.6 MILLION DOWN 58 PERCENT

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ ‍1,376.2​ MILLION, UP 19 PERCENT

* INTERIM DIVIDEND ‍11.0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍FY18 DIVIDEND TARGET IS 90% OF NPAT BEFORE SIGNIFICANT ITEMS, AMORTISATION OF VICTORIAN WAGERING AND BETTING LICENCE AND SUN BETS​

* REVENUES FROM BUSINESSES FORMERLY RUN BY TATTS GROUP FOR THE 18 DAYS FROM 14 DEC TO 31 DEC WERE $176.3 MLN

* ‍SUN BETS BUSINESS REMAINS UNDER REVIEW​