a month ago
BRIEF-Tabcorp responds to ACCC's Federal Court application
July 11, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp responds to ACCC's Federal Court application

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd:

* Updates on ACCC application to Federal Court for review of Tabcorp-Tatts merger authorisation

* Notes that ACCC has stated it has made application to Federal Court to seek to clarify law as it applies to all merger & non-merger authorisations

* "‍ACCC's application will impact timing of implementation of transaction, though precise impact will not be known until court has considered matter"​

* Tabcorp considers that implementation remains achievable in last quarter of 2017​

* Will oppose ACCC'S application and will pursue an expedited hearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

