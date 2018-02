Feb 22 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG SURPASSES THE FFO FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AND INCREASES THE DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* FY NET PROFIT ROSE 56 PERCENT TO 313.7 MILLION EUR

* ‍FFO IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR INCREASES BY 31% TO EUR 127.4M​

* ‍DIVIDEND PAYMENT PER SHARE OF EUR 0.65 (PREVIOUSLY EUR 0.62) IS NOW PLANNED FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE IS STILL PLANNED FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​