July 14 (Reuters) - TAGMASTER AB

* Q2 NET SALES SEK ‍50.5​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 20.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA SEK ‍5.2​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL CONTINUE THE WORK TO FIND MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ADJACENT TECHNOLOGY AREAS LIKE SENSORS, DETECTORS, OTHER IDENTIFICATION TECHNOLOGY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)