Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE CLARIFIES ON REPORTS REGARDING SHAHUINDO MINE

* TAHOE RESOURCES - ‍AGENCY FOR ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT AND CONTROL IS CONDUCTING A NORMAL COURSE INVESTIGATION TO VERIFY THERE IS NO CONTAMINATION​

* TAHOE RESOURCES SAYS OFEA CONFIRMED TO CO DURING INSPECTION THAT LEACH POND DID NOT OVERFLOW, WAS NOT COMPROMISED

* TAHOE RESOURCES - ‍OEFA WILL NOT ISSUE ITS FINAL REPORT UNTIL RESULTS OF LABORATORY ANALYSIS ARE COMPLETE, WHICH IS EXPECTED WITHIN SEVERAL DAYS​