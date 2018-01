Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE INITIATES WORKFORCE REDUCTION IN GUATEMALA

* TAHOE RESOURCES INC - ‍SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION TO MINERA SAN RAFAEL‘S WORKFORCE AT ITS ESCOBAL MINE IN GUATEMALA​

* TAHOE RESOURCES - ‍GIVEN DELAY AND INABILITY OF CO TO RESUME MINING OPERATIONS, CO TERMINATED 250 MINERA SAN RAFAEL EMPLOYEES ON JAN 15