BRIEF-Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations
September 21, 2017 / 10:25 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe revises 2017 guidance for gold operations and provides updated reserves and resources at timmins west

* Says ‍company has increased its guidance for gold production to 400,000 - 450,000 ounces for 2017​

* Says ‍project capital has been decreased by $50 million to an estimated $100 to $115 million, versus initial 2017 guidance of $150 to $175 million​

* Says total cash cost estimates for 2017 have been decreased by $50 per ounce to an estimated $650 to $700 per ounce

* Says sustaining capital for 2017 has been decreased to $100 to $135 million

* Says ‍due to ongoing interruption of operations at Escobal, multi-year guidance remains under review for all operation​

* Says ‍expansion projects at Shahuindo, Bell Creek are expected to increase production to more than 500,000 ounces annually beginning in 2019​

* Says upon resolution of ongoing interruption of operation, company expects to resume production at Escobal within a week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

