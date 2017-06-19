FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Tahoe says Escobal mine shipments, supplies delayed due to protestors
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tahoe says Escobal mine shipments, supplies delayed due to protestors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe provides Escobal update

* Tahoe Resources - protestors near town of Casillas in Guatemala has been blocking primary road that connects Guatemala City to Escobal mine near Minera San Rafael

* Tahoe Resources Inc - company's shipments and supplies have been delayed

* Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to its annual production or cost guidance as a result

* Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to annual production or cost guidance as a result of delay

* Tahoe Resources Inc - anticipates production and financial performance to be in line with mid-year expectations at end of Q2

* Tahoe Resources Inc - "we anticipate that our performance at mid-year will be well within expectations relative to our guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.