Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tahoe Group Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire land site and construction project for 849.6 million yuan ($129.12 million)

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire 65 percent stake in real estate firm for 341.1 million yuan and creditor’s right for 3.7 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wMGlZF; bit.ly/2y9WJHG

