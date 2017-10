Sept 26 (Reuters) - TAIBA HOLDING CO:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS TO BUY 8.1027 PERCENT STAKE IN AL AQEEQ REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT, 12.31 PERCENT STAKE IN ARAB RESORT AREAS

* WILL BUY STAKE AGAINST ISSUING NEW SHARES FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF BOTH COS IN TAIBA HOLDING THROUGH CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO ISSUE 0.60 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY AL AQEEQ REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT SHARE, 0.50 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY ARAB RESORT AREAS SHARE