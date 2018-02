Feb 23 (Reuters) - Taiga Building Products Ltd:

* TAIGA‘S Q3 SALES INCREASED 18.9% TO $329.8 MILLION

* Q3 SALES C$329.8 MILLION

* ‍TAIGA‘S BOARD HAS RESCINDED TAIGA‘S DIVIDEND POLICY SET ON OCTOBER 15, 2008​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* TAIGA BUILDING PRODUCTS - BOARD ADOPTED A NEW CORPORATE STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON REINVESTING CAPITAL INTO “INNOVATION AND OTHER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: