2 months ago
BRIEF-Tailored Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.04
June 7, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tailored Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:

* Tailored Brands, Inc. reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.90

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.37 to $1.67

* Q1 sales $782.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $793.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Tailored Brands Inc - ‍company reaffirms outlook for fy 2017 gaap eps of $1.37 - $1.67; adjusted eps of $1.60 - $1.90​

* Tailored Brands Inc qtrly comparable sales at men's wearhouse decreased 3.1 pct

* Tailored Brands Inc qtrly moores comparable sales decreased 5.3 pct

* Tailored Brands-‍continues to expect comparable sales for men's wearhouse to be down low-single digits, Jos. A. Bank to increase mid-single digits​ in fy

* Tailored brands inc - ‍expect comparable sales for moores and k&g to be down mid-single digits in fy​

* Tailored Brands Inc -company continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $90 million for fy 2017

* Tailored Brands-‍now expects about net 20 store closures versus previous outlook of net 10 store closures, with increase due to more Jos. A. Bank store closures​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

