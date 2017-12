BRIEF-Taiwan Central Bank Sees Current Inflationary Pressures And Future Outlook As Very Stable - C.Bank Governor

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS 2017 CPI AT 0.61 PERCENT

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS 2017 CORE CPI AT +1.02 PERCENT

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK FORECASTS 2018 CPI +1.12 PERCENT

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS 2017 GDP GROWTH AT 2.61 PERCENT

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SEES 2018 GDP AT 2.35 PERCENT

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS CURRENT INFLATION STABLE, OUTLOOK MILD

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SEES 2018 OUTPUT GAP STILL IN NEGATIVE TERRITORY

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SCHEDULED 2018 RATE DECISION MEETINGS ON MARCH 22, JUNE 21, SEPT 27 AND DEC 20

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS IT WILL MAINTAIN APPROPRIATE LOOSE MONETARY POLICY

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS MARKET SUPPLY, DEMAND DETERMINE TAIWAN DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SAYS RECENT APPRECIATION OF TAIWAN DOLLAR IS TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITION INDEX

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SEES HIGH UNCERTAINTIES IN INTERNATIONAL ECONOMY AND FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IN 2018

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR PERNG FAI-NAN SAYS UNIVERSALLY DECIDED NO CHANGE IN INTEREST RATE

* TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK SEES CURRENT INFLATIONARY PRESSURES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK AS VERY STABLE - C.BANK GOVERNOR Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2BUYb2A (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu and Liang-sa Loh)