BRIEF-Taiwan Liposome Files For U.S. IPO Of Up To $50.0 Million

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd:

* TAIWAN LIPOSOME CO LTD FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $50.0 MILLION OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* TAIWAN LIPOSOME CO LTD SAYS INTEND TO APPLY TO LIST ADSS ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “TLC”

* TAIWAN LIPOSOME CO LTD SAYS CANTOR, CLSA, H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO, JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT, LAIDLAW & COMPANY (UK) LTD ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO

* TAIWAN LIPOSOME CO LTD - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE