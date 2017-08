July 26 (Reuters) - Innolux Corp

* Says consolidated net sales for 2Q 2017 amounted to T$84.5 billion ($2.79 billion) versus T$66.8 billion in 2Q 2016

* Says 2Q 2017 net profit amounted to T$12.1 billion versus net loss T$3.5 billion in 2Q 2016

($1 = 30.3310 Taiwan dollars)