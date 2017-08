July 26 (Reuters) - United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Q2 net profit at T$2.1 billion ($69.23 million), consolidated revenue up 1.5 y/y at T$37.5 billion

* Says Q2 consolidated gross margin at 18.0 percent

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.3320 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)