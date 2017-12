Dec 19 (Reuters) - TAKAFUL EMARAT INSURANCE:

* SIGNS SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH AL HILAL BANK TO ACQUIRE FULL SHARES OF AL HILAL TAKAFUL‍​

* AGREES TO ACQUIRE AL HILAL TAKAFUL FROM AL HILAL BANK IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

* PLANNED ACQUISITION OF AL HILAL TAKAFUL IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q1 OF 2018‍​

* TAKAFUL EMARAT WAS ADVISED BY MILLIMAN AND HERBERT SMITH FREEHILLS, AL HILAL BANK WAS ADVISED BY KPMG DEAL ADVISORY AND ALLEN & OVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )