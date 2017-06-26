FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Takata and Key Safety Systems reach agreement regarding sale of substantially all of Takata's assets
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 26, 2017 / 12:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Takata and Key Safety Systems reach agreement regarding sale of substantially all of Takata's assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Takata Corp:

* Takata corp says kss intends to establish an asia regional headquarters in tokyo, which should create new jobs in japan

* Takata corporation and key safety systems reach agreement in principle regarding sale of substantially all of takata’s assets

* Takata corp says proceeds from sale will be used to meet requirements of plea agreement with u.s. Department of justice

* Takata corp says expected that proceedings under civil rehabilitation act in japan and chapter 11 process in u.s. Will be completed in q1 of 2018

* Takata corp says kss plans to retain substantially all of takata's employees across world on comparable employment terms as currently provided

* Takata corp says kss plans to continue to support and utilize takata's presence in japan, and does not intend to shut down any of takata's manufacturing facilities there

* Takata corp says takata and kss are working toward finalizing a definitive agreement in coming weeks, with an expected transaction close in q1 of 2018

* Takata corp says for sale of substantially all of takata's global assets and operations to kss for an aggregate purchase price of approximately ¥175 billion ($1.588 billion)

* Takata corp says tkjp has obtained a commitment for up to a ¥25 billion revolving credit facility dip financing to be provided by sumitomo mitsui banking corporation

* Takata corp says civil rehabilitation proceedings should have no effect on ability of drivers to get replacements for recalled takata airbag inflators free of charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.