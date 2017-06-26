FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Takata CEO: Top management to step down once transfer to KSS complete
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
June 26, 2017 / 3:44 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Takata CEO: Top management to step down once transfer to KSS complete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Takata Corp Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada:

* top management to step down once transfer to KSS completed

* likely that Takada family will stop being company shareholders in future

* have not reached final agreements on recall issues with automaker clients, taking longer than expected due to differing views

* Takata lawyer says can't say what final liabilities are yet since discussions over burden of recall fees not done with automakers

* Takata executive: restructured Takata will keep producing ammonium nitrate-based air bag inflators through March 2020 for recalls, plan to stop making them after that

* we still don't know why accidents occurred, no way of predicting during development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.