BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software posts Q1 earnings per share $0.56

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Take-two Interactive Software Inc :

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56; Q1 GAAP net revenue up 34 percent to $418.2 million

* Q1 net sales up 28 percent to $348.3 million

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share between $0.15 and $0.25; sees Q2 GAAP net revenue between $400 million and $450 million

* Sees Q2 net sales to range from $465 million to $515 million

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share between $1.00 and $1.25; sees FY GAAP net revenue to range from $1.62 billion to $1.72 billion

* Sees FY net sales to range from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $281.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $441.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S