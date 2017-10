Oct 17 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

* Takeda - HemoShear to get upfront payments and research and development funding, and is also eligible to get milestone payments of potentially $470 million and royalties​

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ‍further financial terms were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)