BRIEF-Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial

June 26 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial evaluating Adcetris in frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma

* Says interim analysis of overall survival, key secondary endpoint, also trended in favor of Adcetris+AVD arm

* Says safety profile of Adcetris+AVD in trial was consistent with that known for single-agent components of regimen

* Says there was an increased incidence of febrile neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy in the Adcetris+AVD arm

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics plan to submit trial results to regulatory authorities for approval in respective territories

* phase 3 clinical trial met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival versus control arm