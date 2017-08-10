FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Takeda and Shattuck Labs announce research collaboration to explore agonist redirected checkpoint fusion proteins in immuno-oncology

* Takeda says it will hold options for exclusive global development and commercialization rights for up to four molecules resulting from collaboration​

* Says ‍collaboration will include two pre-clinical and four discovery stage programs​

* Says it ‍will provide funding for pre-clinical and clinical development​

* ‍Additional terms of collaboration are not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.