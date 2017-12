BRIEF-Takeda And Tigenix Announces That CX601 Has Received a Positive CHMP Opinion

Dec 15 (Reuters) - TIGENIX NV:

* REG-TAKEDA AND TIGENIX ANNOUNCE THAT CX601 (DARVADSTROCEL) HAS RECEIVED A POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO TREAT COMPLEX PERIANAL FISTULAS IN CROHN‘S DISEASE

* ‍FIRST ALLOGENEIC STEM CELL THERAPY TO RECEIVE POSITIVE CHMP OPINION IN EUROPE​

* ‍CX601 OFFERS POTENTIAL NEW TREATMENT OPTION FOR PATIENTS WHO DO NOT RESPOND TO CURRENT AVAILABLE THERAPIES AND ARE SUBJECT TO NUMEROUS INVASIVE SURGERIES​

* ‍RECEIPT OF MA WILL TRIGGER A MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM TAKEDA TO TIGENIX OF EUR 15 MILLION​