BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM
October 16, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM (brigatinib) in alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says ‍confirmed objective response rate, which was primary endpoint, was 46 percent in arm a and 55 percent in arm b​

* Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍efficacy and safety data from alta trial continue to support future trials with 180 mg dosing regimen​

* Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍median overall survival os was not reached in arm a and 27.6 months in arm b​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

